KANSAS CITY, Mo. —The shot was there but the magic was gone.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. —To the delight of its fans who rocked Sprint Center on Thursday night, Kansas is just one victory from its first Final Four …
KANSAS CITY, Mo. —These games at Allen Fieldhouse tend to include these moments that you never can predict but always know when you see them.
To really tell the story of how one of the great success stories in Kansas basketball began with a failure, we need to find a high school teac…
LOS ANGELES —The tension-filled odyssey was nine innings from its end. No more worries about satisfying the sometimes conflicting allegiances …
Dewey Pester wagged a hand. “Hey, Hooper. Still one a’them terrible ultra-left wing radical liberals who don’t like President Trump?” He grinned.
To understand the primary problem with the American health-care system — cost and massive inefficiency are two major causes — it’s helpful to …
Who else is fighting the Suicide Flu? It’s God-awful. If you were smart enough to immunize this year, my hat’s off to you. This experience has…
On Thursday, January 12, 2016, U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) discussed the border tax an…
A Salina couple didn't fall for the, "You're behind on your Westar bill" scam Thursday.
In a nondescript metal building off of K-96, Lance Chaffin screams at a young trainee in his 20-foot wrestling ring.
Every year, about 37,000 children start kindergarten in public schools across Kansas.
Last weekend was the beginning of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, which will conclude with the championship game April 3 at the Universi…
A new mantra is making the rounds in nutrition and health circles: “Variety, variety, variety.”
Chinese pianist Teng Fu, latest pianist in the FHSU piano festival, was either celebrating St. Patrick’s Day on Friday or trying to fill a nea…
Evelyn Beltz, Bazine will celebrate her 90th birthday with a come-and-go reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Golden Years Center, 340 N…
Joey and Lori Linn, Hays, announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Macy Shea Linn, to Blake Michael Klaus, son of T…
Elmer Younger, Hays, will celebrate his 93rd birthday March 11 with a card shower.