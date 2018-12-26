How was your Christmas this year? About everyone I spoke with on this day after Christmas offered the same refrain: it was good. For me, this year's was a simple, low-key holiday and, perhaps because of this, one of the best in recent years. Some Christmases past have been overly materialistic. That wasn't the case […]

How was your Christmas this year?

About everyone I spoke with on this day after Christmas offered the same refrain: it was good.

For me, this year's was a simple, low-key holiday and, perhaps because of this, one of the best in recent years.

Some Christmases past have been overly materialistic. That wasn't the case this year. It was simply an opportunity to spend some time with my aging mother and help her with some tasks around this home. This Christmas, I realized how thankful I am to have her still as part of my life. I don't know how many more Christmases she'll be around.

I think that every Christmas is tinged with a little sadness, even in the midst of the joy, as there is someone absent with whom we perhaps shared many Christmases.

This Christmas, my mother and I enjoyed several meals together. I finally got her old car towed off to the salvage yard. I cleaned up her house a bit, since she's not as able to as much as she used to be. We also drove to the Catholic and Protestant cemeteries in Alva to visit the graves of departed loved ones.

Christmas 2018, like most Christmases, came to an end too soon. There's no more Christmas music on the XM radio, and people are already wishing Happy New Year. I think we all wish that the Christmas spirit, the family togetherness, would last just a bit longer.

Alas, December 26 arrives, and we return to our work, to our routines.

Thankfully, Christmas is an important holiday in our country and throughout the world. In a world that seems to be drifting further and further away from the Christ child, it is a blessing to have this one day of the year where virtually everything shuts down, and, subsequently, we have time to gather and reflect upon what's really important.