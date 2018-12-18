KANOLPOLIS - Jesus (Jesse) Magaña, 86, passed away December 17, 2018, at his home in rural Ellsworth County.

Jesse lived his whole life in the Kanopolis area. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a farmer/stockman.

He had many occupations where he gained valuable knowledge and experience and established lifelong relationships. He was employed by Graves Truck Line for 14 years and served as Local Teamsters Union. He was appointed by two Kansas Governors to serve on the Council on Manpower Planning and Services from 1972 to 1980. A champion for the underdog and a strong advocate for justice and civil rights for the Mexican American and other underserved communities, Jesse joined the American GI Forum, a national Mexican-American Veterans Organization and served as State Chairman in Kansas. In that capacity, he mentored many minority youth in an effort to increase their enrollment into college. Jesse served on the Board of Directors and as the National Vice Chairman and Treasurer of SER (Service Employment & Redevelopment) Jobs for Progress, a job training program, funded by the U.S. Department of Labor from 1979 to 1987 that is still operating today. He ran for the Kansas State House of Representatives.

Jesse was a member of the Rural Life Commission, Salina Catholic Diocese, the Knights of Columbus and the Kansas Livestock Association. He co-chaired the Ellsworth Medical Center fundraising drive which exceeded their $1M goal.

Jesse married Diana Lee Schwerdtfeger in 1953. She survives along with: children, Famia Magaña Quattlebaum (John) of Spring Branch, Texas; Audie Magaña (Susie) of Junction City; Clay Magaña (Terry) of Wichita; Velinda Magaña of Brookville; Jesse Lee Magaña (Lori) of Manhattan; 12 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and siblings, Frank Magaña, of Kansas City; and Concepcion Magaña, of Wichita.

Jesse was predeceased by: his parents, Jesus E. and Sara M. Magana; great grandchild, Cataleya Francisca Garcia-Moreno; and seven siblings.

Visitation: 1-8 p.m., Thursday, December 20th, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth, with family present from 5-7 p.m. and rosary/vigil service at 7 p.m.

Funeral mass: 10 a.m., Friday, December 21, 2018, at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Kanopolis, with burial following in the Kanopolis Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Ignatius Catholic Church and Harvest Bible Church, c/o Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.