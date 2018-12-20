Timothy Brown, 52, of Hutchinson, KS passed away December 17, 2018.

Timothy Brown

Timothy Brown, 52, of Hutchinson, KS passed away December 17, 2018.

A loving father, he will be missed by his children, Ryan Brown, Heather (Josh) Bowers of Hutchinson, Jessica Brown (Dennis French) of Topeka. Also survived by: siblings, Gary, Tony, Kevin, Denise (Dennis) Weber, Sher Gora (Rich), Abi Brown and four grandchildren.

A memorial luncheon is to be held Sunday, December 30, 2018, from 12-3 p.m., Kansas Masonic Lodge #124, 1800 E. 23rd Ave. Hutchinson KS.

In lieu of flowers, Tim Brown Memorial Fund has been established in care of Heather Bowers. Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Mt. Hope Ks.