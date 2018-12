Hillsboro -- Jim Thiessen, 80, died December 21, 2018 at Parkside Homes in Hillsboro. He was born March 28, 1938 in Hutchinson to Jake and Mary (Warkentin) Thiessen. Celebration 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 28, 2018 at Parkview Church in Hillsboro. Family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday at Jost Funeral Home in Hillsboro.

Jim Thiessen

Hillsboro -- Jim Thiessen, 80, died December 21, 2018 at Parkside Homes in Hillsboro. He was born March 28, 1938 in Hutchinson to Jake and Mary (Warkentin) Thiessen. Celebration 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 28, 2018 at Parkview Church in Hillsboro. Family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday at Jost Funeral Home in Hillsboro.