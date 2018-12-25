'Marty' Zink II

INMAN - Martin H. 'Marty' Zink II, 82, died Thursday, December 20, 2018, at his home. He was born November 26, 1936, in Detroit, Michigan, to Harold 'Tony' and Margarita 'Rita' (Leamy) Zink.

Marty attended high school in Barstow, CA. He enjoyed art, calligraphy, and was an avid golfer. He proudly served in the Air Force. After leaving the Air Force, Marty worked for Blue Cross and Blue Shield when he first moved to Hutchinson. He then worked in sales for Kaiser Aluminum, Collins Industries (now known as Collins Bus Corporation), and Master Machine Tools, Inc. The last few years, Marty owned his own business and was an industrial machinery manufacture representative. He was a member of American Legion Lysle Rishel Post # 68 and Trinity United Methodist Church.

On August 13, 1962, Marty married Hazel Athon in Topeka. She survives.

Other survivors include: daughter, Angela Kathleen Daniel and husband Jim of Oxnard, CA; sons, Andrew Christopher Zink of Kansas City, MO, and Martin Henry 'Tony' Zink and wife Toni of Overland Park, KS; brother, Roger Zink and wife Dorothy of University City, TX; sister, Andrea Gilio of Long Beach, CA; and grandsons, Nolan and Maxwell Daniel of Oxnard, CA, and Henry and Jack Zink of Overland Park, KS.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Virginia Beasley.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, December 29, 2018, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1602 N. Main, with the Reverend Dr. Kim Biery and Pastor Tim Carey officiating. Inurnment will take place in Trinity United Methodist Church Columbarium. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday at Elliott Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church or Emanuel Lutheran Church, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.