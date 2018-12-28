GREENSBURG - Gary Ray Goodheart, 78, died December 28, 2018 at Hill Top House, Bucklin, Kansas. Born March 19, 1940 in Ellsworth, Kansas to Ray Marion and LaVon Isabel (Missimer) Goodheart.

GREENSBURG - Gary Ray Goodheart, 78, died December 28, 2018 at Hill Top House, Bucklin, Kansas. Born March 19, 1940 in Ellsworth, Kansas to Ray Marion and LaVon Isabel (Missimer) Goodheart.

Gary was an Educator for 33 years. He had lived in Bunker Hill, Russell, Wakeeney and Greensburg since 1964. He served in Greensburg on the City Council (1998-2011), on the board of Friends of Education Charitable Trust and on committees and boards at the First United Methodist Church.

On June 5, 1960, Gary married Marilyn Tilzey in Russell. She survives. Other survivors: one son, Brian (Audra) Goodheart, Hutchinson, Kansas; two daughters, Lichelle (Scott) Showalter, Goodland, Kansas and Kimberly (Todd) Alderfer, Greensburg; seven Grandchildren, Jason (Joni) Showalter, Shannon (Aaron) Schiffelbein, Kristen Alderfer, Terran Alderfer, Kayli Goodheart, Lauren Goodheart, Kaden Armbruster; ten great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and one brother, Gale (Arletta) Goodheart, Overland Park, Kansas.

He was preceded by: a brother, Loy Goodheart.

A memorial service and celebration of Gary's life will be held 2 p.m. Monday, December 31, 2018, in the First United Methodist Church, Greensburg with Pastor Chu presiding. Visitation Sunday 5 to 7 p.m. at the church.

Memorials suggested to FUMC, Friends of Education Charitable Trust, the Twilight Theatre and Hill Top House, all in care of Fleener Funeral Home, PO Box 41, Greensburg, KS 67054.