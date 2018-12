McPherson -- Lowell James Friesen, 77, of McPherson died Fri.. Visitation is Thur. 5-7 pm at Galva United Methodist Church, Galva. Funeral is Fri. at 10:30 am at Galva United Methodist Church. Burial at Empire Cemetery. Memorials to Galva United Methodist Church or Galva Senior Center to Glidden-Ediger Funeral Home, 222 Euclid St., McPherson, Ks. 67460.

