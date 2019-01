Larned -- Cecilia Maxine Ackerman died December 29, 2018.

Cecilia Maxine Ackerman

Larned -- Cecilia Maxine Ackerman died December 29, 2018.



Born July 27, 1922 to Leo and Bertha Brown.



Married Wayne (Jack) Ackerman in 1939.



Survivors; sons, Larry, Thomas; daughters Cynthia, Connie, Kathryn.



Funeral 10:30 a.m. Friday Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Larned. Visit Beckwith Mortuary website for full obit.