Dodge City -- Kathleen Molitor died December 30, 2018. She was born September 12, 1961.

Kathy Molitor

Funeral at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Dodge City, Friday, January 4, at 10:00 AM. Burial at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Offerle. Visitation at Swaim Funeral Chapel, Dodge City, Thursday, January 3 from noon to 8:00 PM, family present from 5:00 to 7:00 PM.