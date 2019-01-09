ULYSSES - Everett Bray, age 79, died Tuesday, January 8, 2019, at Western Prairie Senior Living in Ulysses. He is survived by his son, Danny of Amarillo, TX, and brother, Harold of Chapman, KS. Memorial service is 10 a.m. Saturday, January 12, 2019, at Country View Baptist Church. Complete obituary information on Garnand Funeral Home website.

Everett Bray

