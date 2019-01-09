LONGMONT, Colo. - Richard Unruh, 71, Longmont, Colorado passed away January 8, 2019. He was born in Greensburg, KS. He is survived by: children, Jeff and Donavon Unruh and Nicole Cicala and families; sisters, Kathleen Wedel and Starla McClain.

Richard Unruh

A memorial service will be at a later date. Memorials to: Richard Unruh Family Memorial, Greensburg State Bank, P.O. Box 109, Greensburg, KS 67054.