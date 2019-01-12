ANTHONY - Donald Gasper, 86, passed away January 2, 2019. Survivors: wife, Shirley; daughters, Cindy Green (Elmer Patterson), Gayla Fox (Mike); two grandsons; brother, Gary Gasper (Blanche). Memorial service 2 p.m. January 21, 2019, United Methodist Church, Anthony. Registry 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. January 18th, Prairie Rose Funeral Home, Anthony. In lieu of flowers, memorials: Anthony Senior Citizens.

Donald D Gasper

ANTHONY - Donald Gasper, 86, passed away January 2, 2019. Survivors: wife, Shirley; daughters, Cindy Green (Elmer Patterson), Gayla Fox (Mike); two grandsons; brother, Gary Gasper (Blanche). Memorial service 2 p.m. January 21, 2019, United Methodist Church, Anthony. Registry 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. January 18th, Prairie Rose Funeral Home, Anthony. In lieu of flowers, memorials: Anthony Senior Citizens.