WICHITA - Jeffrey Jay Cabral, born Feb. 15th 1952, passed on Jan. 4th 2019.

Jeffrey Jay Cabral

He is survived by: his children, Dominik Cabral and Angelina Cabral; and grandchildren.

Services will be held Thursday Jan. 17th 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Teresa's in Hutchinson KS.

You will Always be Loved and Remembered.