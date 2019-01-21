Rosalyn S. Wilcox, 75, of Hutchinson, died January 20, 2019, at Hospice House of Hutchinson. She is survived by: daughter, Sandra Gilley (Jeff); grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by a son, Jerry Funk. Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

