McPherson -- Anganetha 'Nita' Ford, 80, of McPherson died Sun. at her home. Visitation is Friday from 1-3 p.m. at Glidden-Ediger Chapel,McPherson.

Graveside service is at McPherson Cemetery, McPherson, KS, at 3:30 p.m. on Friday. Memorials to Save and Share in McPherson and can be sent to Glidden-Ediger Funeral Home 222 W. Euclid Street McPherson, Kansas 67460.

