MT. HOPE - Dale W. McCurry, 90, died Wednesday, January 23, 2019, at Mount Hope Nursing Center. He was born March 7, 1928, in Geneseo, KS, the son of Walter and Cora (Workman) McCurry.

Dale W. McCurry

Dale was one of the original five McCurry Brothers and a farmer and rancher until his retirement. Dale's biggest joys in life included K-State Athletics, gardening, Angus cattle and spending time with his family. He was a member of the Mount Hope Bible Fellowship Church, a Korean War Veteran and a life long member of the American Angus Association.

Preceded in death by: his parents; brothers, JW (infant) and AJ McCurry; sister, Oda Lee Broadhurst; and his wife of 53 years, Lois McCurry. Survivors include: daughter, Kathleen Zeh (David) of Hutchinson; stepsons, Calvin Kissick (Trish) of Wichita and Jay Kissick (Kay) of Mount Hope; step daughter, LouAnn Considine (Michael) of Naples, FL; grandchildren, Jeff Kissick of Lawrence, KS, Sara Skeel (Edward) of Tochigi, Japan, Amanda Buoy (Justin) of Mount Hope, Brandi Rice (Chad) of Halstead, Jason Considine (Allison) of Frisco, TX and Brian Considine (Nikki) of Edina, MN; great-grandchildren, Lucas and Jack Buoy of Mount Hope, Hank and Cal Rice of Halstead, Sadie Considine of Frisco, TX and Parker, Cole and Hadley Considine of Edina, MN; brothers, O'dell McCurry (Eileen), Bob McCurry and Cecil McCurry (Sandra), all of Mount Hope; and many nieces & nephews.

Visitation will be Thursday, January 31, from 5-7 p.m. at Wulf-Ast Mortuary Chapel,Mt Hope, with the family present. Services will be Friday, February 1, at 10:30 a.m. at Mount Hope Bible Fellowship Church. Burial will follow at the Mount Hope Cemetery, Mount Hope Kansas.

To honor Dale, an avid K-State fan, please wear something purple.

Memorials have been established with Mount Hope Community Development, Phoenix Hospice of Wichita and Mount Hope Ambulance Fund.

