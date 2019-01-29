Helen M. Urban

ELLINWOOD - Helen Marie (Beck) Urban, 84, of Ellinwood, Kansas. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother (Gigi) went to her heavenly home on January 27, 2019. She was born August 23, 1934, on the family farm north of Hoisington, Kansas to Frank and Marie (Klug) Beck. She grew up in the Hoisington/Odin area and graduated from Odin high school. She married Melvin Urban on August 31, 1953, in Beaver, KS and shortly thereafter moved to Ellinwood where she and Melvin raised their four children and resided until her death.

She was an employee of Peoples State Bank in Ellinwood for many years. She was a member of the Ellinwood Garden Club, Grove Park Golf Club, and St Joseph Catholic Church. Helen was a devout catholic, she loved her Lord, was a member of the Alter Society and was a grand-friend to many children at St Joseph School.

She loved to play games and was an avid card player. She enjoyed playing the marble game Wahoo with her children and grand-children, and was always ready for a game of 5 point pitch, Spades, Pinochle, or Bridge. Helen was a talented seamstress and made many quilts for her family and friends. Her most enjoyable moments were the time spent making memories with family.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Bernice Christopher. She is survived by: her husband, Melvin of 65 years; children, Mike(Robin), Medicine Lodge, JaNan(Bob)Rader, Wichita, Chris(Pam), Silver Lake, and Brad(Theresa), Wichita; brothers, Gene Beck, Hoisington, and Al Beck, Olathe; sisters, Kathy Thompson, Conroe, Texas, Betty Steiner, Hoisington, and Elma Stricker, Hoisington; grand-children, Jenny Urban, Katie(Quentin) Berner, Ashley(Damon) Thompson, Josh(Kylie) Urban, Ryan(Marlisa) Rader, Austin(Ashley) Urban, Scott(Sarah) Rader, Corey(Kelsey) Urban, and Haley(Tyler) Nance; great grand-children, Taelyn and Trace Thompson, Everly and Emma Berner, Maclin Rader, Kinzie Urban and three more who are on the way. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, January 31, 2019, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Ellinwood. Burial will follow at Lakin-Comanche District Cemetery in Ellinwood. Visitation with family will be Wednesday, January 30, 2019, from 3-5 p.m. with Altar Society Rosary at 3 p.m. at Minnis Chapel in Ellinwood. Parish Rosary and Vigil will be Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at 7 p.m. at St. Joseph's Church. Memorials are suggested to St. Joseph's Catholic Church or Ellinwood Garden Club, in care of Minnis Chapel, PO Box 246, Ellinwood, KS 67526.

