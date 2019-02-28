WICHITA - Terrie Lee Wingfield, 42, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019. She was born August 15, 1976. Terrie worked at Spirit Aerosystems as a dispatcher. She enjoyed camping, boating, and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Janice and Johnnie Clark and daughter, Samantha Nichols. Terrie is survived by: her husband of 2 years, Tim Wingfield; daughters, Bailey Nichols, Jessica Nichols, and Karissa Nichols.

Funeral: 1 p.m., Saturday, March 2, 2019, with visitation starting at 9 am. at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby, KS 67037. Interment to follow at Douglass Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com

