The Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association released their updated team and individual rankings on Tuesday.

Leavenworth’s Hartwell Taylor sits as the third-ranked wrestler at 126 pounds in 6A.

Derby High School is the top-ranked team.

In 5A, the Lansing Lions sit at No. 10 in the team rankings. Camden Maestas is the top-ranked wrestler at 106 pounds. Joseph Irwin is third at 145 and Braiden McKee is sixth at 285. The Basehor-Linwood Bobcats have two wrestlers ranked. Kaden Jacobson is the fifth-ranked wrestler at 152 pounds and Josh Willcutt is fourth at 195 pounds. Goddard sits on top in the 5A team rankings.

Pleasant Ridge’s Trevor Ragland is the No. 2 wrestler at 106 pounds in the 3-2-1A rankings. Colby High School is the No. 1 ranked school.

The full list can be found on the KWCA’s Twitter at www.twitter.com/kwcaonline.