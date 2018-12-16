It's cold outside, but you can still grow flowers and plants indoors.

Paperwhites

Paperwhites, also known as Narcissus Papyraceous, yield fragrant white blossoms and are popular for decoration at Christmas. They can be grown two ways. You can begin with a bulb put in a vase with 1 to 1½ inches of pebbles in the bottom of a vase, or you can put them in soil with drainage.

Hyacinths

“Hyacinths are best to force and very showy and fragrant,” said Patrick Kerr, garden center manager at Jackson’s Greenhouse and Garden Center, 1933 N.W. Lower Silver Lake Road.

Forcing refers to placing the bulbs in winter conditions to “force” them to bloom earlier than the spring season.

Refrigeration mimics the winter to ensure the bloom, he said. Place hyacinths in the refrigerator for 10-12 weeks, remove to a low-light area until they bloom, then move to a high-light area.

Amaryllis

Amaryllis is a beautiful flowering bulb that the MiracleGro website claims rivals the poinsettia for the Christmas holiday season. Methods of growing amaryllis abound, but Kerr recommends leaving the plant dormant in the soil and in the dark through August and September, then placing it in the sun and feeding it if you want it to bloom around Christmas. Kerr said some people want them to bloom around Valentine’s Day.

Some experts suggest removing the bulb from the pot, cleaning it and placing it in the crisper of your refrigerator for a minimum of six weeks before planting. Other resources say in either case, give it eight to 10 weeks to bloom after you expose it to food, light and water. You may need to experiment to find out which method works best for you and your amaryllis.

Poinsettias

Poinsettias come into full color around Thanksgiving, Kerr said, in plenty of time for Christmas. According to a number of sources, poinsettias come in dozens of other colors besides the traditional red.

The University of Vermont says there are more than 100 varieties of poinsettias. Besides red, they may be salmon, apricot, yellow, cream or white, but not blue — those have been dyed. Other sources list pink, burgundy, marbled and speckled varieties.

Crotons — a brightly colored, leafy houseplant — and poinsettias are both members of the Spurge family, the fourth- or fifth-largest family of plants, according to wildflowers-and-weeds.com.

Culinary herbs

When we think of the holidays we naturally think about food, and along with food we think about spices and herbs. Culinary herbs, such as basil, cilantro, chives, parsley and rosemary, and, Kerr said, “just about any herbs” can be grown indoors during the winter.

Miscellaneous houseplants

Besides poinsettias, bulbs and herbs, Kerr said Jackson's recently received a new shipment of houseplants, including begonias. One, a beautiful orange annual, might not do so well inside right now, he said — unless you have a greenhouse.

“(They’re) OK here, because we have a lot of bright light,” he said.

Philodendron

Philodendrons have been a staple of indoor gardens for generations. They are easy to care for, can go outside in the shade if weather permits, and don't much mind being moved. Their three basic needs are sunlight, water and fertilizer.

There are two types of philodendron: vining and non-climbing. Vining philodendrons need a post or some other structure to climb on. Non-climbing philodendrons grow upward and out and can be twice the width of their height, so they need plenty of room to spread out.

Fiddle-leaf fig

“I don’t know why they’re insanely popular right now,” Kerr said, about the broad-leafed plant called the Fiddle-leaf fig that does not bear fruit.

Stephanie Newell, a biology teacher at Jefferson West High School, enjoying the faux sub-tropical environment inside the greenhouse along with a few other patrons, said she was “just doing her job.”

Here’s what she had to say about the fiddle-leaf fig: “They don’t like draft. They don’t like bright light. They don’t like being moved. They turn brown really fast, so you’ll know there’s something wrong.”

You will have to decide for yourself whether or not to add this temperamental plant to your indoor winter environment.

Norfolk Island pine

Newell seemed more enthusiastic about the Norfolk Island pine, choosing two to take home.

This plant, which is native to such sub-tropical regions as south Florida or Hawaii, does nicely indoors. While not a true pine, according to Encyclopedia Britannica, these plants sold in the U.S. as indoor Christmas trees may grow as tall as 200 feet in their natural environment, have 3-foot trunks and may be used for lumber.

Succulents, air plants and cactus

According to the Urban Dictionary, one may call a person described as a “wannabe gardener who kills plants” a person with a “black thumb.” If you are such a person, succulents and air plants may be just what you’re looking for.

Succulents are tropical plants that hold water in their leaves. Still, they thrive in soil in a pot with drainage and need to be watered when the soil is dry.

According to Tina Rees, horticulturist at Skinner Garden Store, 4237 N.W. Lower Silver Lake Road, air plants thrive in Florida, don’t need soil to survive and “grow moist on the trees.”

Air plants may thrive on a branch of driftwood, a living wreath or in a terrarium.

Kerr said Jackson’s has succulents year round. They aren't typically marked when they come in, he said, but you will find quite an array.

“I currently have a few varieties of jade, string of bananas, donkey tail, Echeveria varieties, Tokyo sun sedum, aloe vera, agaves, flapjack, Haworthias, joyas, and unknown succulents," he said.

Cactus and succulents may both fall into the “hard to kill” category, but a notable difference exists between them.

According to Annette Jackson, of Jackson’s Greenhouse and Garden Center, succulents are “like cactus, but don’t have thorns.”

“There are a million succulents,” Jackson said. “Everybody chooses them by their texture (texture refers to leaf size in plant terminology), by their color and by their bloomings.”

Carolyn Cogswell is a freelance writer from Topeka. She can be reached at carolyncogswell@yahoo.com.