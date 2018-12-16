Q: Dear Ed: We just replaced our kitchen sink complete with a new faucet and I am a little disappointed. Somehow I overlooked picking out sink and disposer strainers and now the drain strainers installed don't match my faucet finish. I know I can get used to it, but I want to be happy with my sink. Any suggestions?

— Dee, Tennessee

A: Unless otherwise told, a plumber normally installs the drain flange that comes with the disposer and a stock kitchen sink basket strainer assembly.

I'm glad you addressed the issue. Many readers can learn from this if they want a custom kitchen sink. Replacing your present sink strainer and disposer flange should not be a big deal as long as parts are available and fit your present setup.

But, get prices first. Many kitchen faucet companies carry matching disposer flanges and drain strainers, so contact them for material cost.

Also, get a labor quote from your plumber, then weigh your options.

Bottom line: If the upgraded kitchen sink will make you happy, then you're not throwing your money down the drain.

