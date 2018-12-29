TOPEKA
1. Noon Year’s Eve
When: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31
Where: Kansas Children’s Discovery Center, 4400 S.W. 10th Ave.
Price: $15-$17
A fun balloon drop for parents who don't want to stay up late. Families receive a breakfast buffet, participate in science activities and receive a party kit. The balloon drop is at noon. Tickets must be purchased in advance from kansasdiscovery.org.
MANHATTAN
2. First Day Hike
When: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 1
Where: Tuttle Creek State Park; meet at the park office
Price: Free
Get a fresh start in 2019 by heading outdoors for the annual first day hike. Dress warmly as the group will hike up to 3.5 miles on the Western Heritage trail. Snacks, water, hot chocolate and T-shirts will be provided.
TOPEKA
3. First Friday Art Walk
When: Friday, Jan. 4
Where: Topeka
Cost: Free
It's the first art walk of 2019. Start the year off right with a new piece of art, or try a restaurant for the first time. For information: artsconnecttopeka.org.
TOPEKA
4. Laugh Lines Improv Comedy
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4, and Saturday, Jan. 5
Where: Topeka Civic Theatre, 3028 S.W. 8th Ave.
Price: $12.75
Laugh Lines is a local comedy troupe that has entertained thousands with outrageous comedy sketches and audience participation games. For information: topekacivictheatre.com.
LAWRENCE
5. American Aquarium
When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3
Where: The Granada Theater, 1020 Massachusetts St., Lawrence
Price: $15
American Aquarium is an alternative country band from Raleigh, N.C. The band recently released its seventh album, "Things Change." For information: thegranada.com.
TOPEKA
6. Forge NYE Party
When: 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31, to 1 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 1
Where: The Brownstone, 4020 N.W. 25th St.
Price: $40 in advance, $50 at the door
Enjoy a night of heavy hors d'oeuvres, two complimentary drinks, a Champagne toast, live DJ and video streaming of midnight at Times Square in New York City. For information: visittopeka.com.
ELSEWHERE
7. Harry Potter-Themed Escape Room
When: 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2, and Thursday, Jan. 3
Where: William Allen White Library, 1600 Commercial St., Emporia
Price: $5-$10; reservations required
Can you escape from Professor Umbridge's office in 45 minutes, or will the dementors take you to Azkaban? For information: bit.ly/EmporiaHP.
TOPEKA
8. New Year's Eve Nerf Wars
When: 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31, to 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 1
Where: Legacy ATA Martial Arts of Topeka, 2841 S.E. Croco Road
Price: $20-$25, reservations required
Enjoy a night out or bring your kids to ATA's nerf gun war. Tickets include door prizes, food, drinks, games, music, safety goggles and nerf bullets. Attendees must bring their own nerf guns. For information: bit.ly/ATAnerf19.
LAWRENCE
9. Thai Curry Workshop: Green, Red & Panang
When: 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3
Where: Sunrise Project, 1501 Learnard Ave., Ste. E
Price: $20 donation suggested; reservations required
Learn the basic technique for making Thai curries. Recipes include a vegetarian red curry, a pork green curry with bamboo shoots and a Panang curry with chicken. For reservations: sunriseprojectks.org.
TOPEKA
10. Ramada NYE Party
When: 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31, to noon Tuesday, Jan. 1
Where: Ramada Hotel and Convention Center, 420 S.E. 6th Ave.
Price: $55-$100 general admission; room packages vary
Performers include ZZ-KC, Boogie Wonderland, Mark and the Sharks and other classic favorites. Tickets can include up to three meals. For information: nyetopeka.com.