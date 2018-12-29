TOPEKA

1. Noon Year’s Eve

When: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31

Where: Kansas Children’s Discovery Center, 4400 S.W. 10th Ave.

Price: $15-$17

A fun balloon drop for parents who don't want to stay up late. Families receive a breakfast buffet, participate in science activities and receive a party kit. The balloon drop is at noon. Tickets must be purchased in advance from kansasdiscovery.org.

MANHATTAN

2. First Day Hike

When: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 1

Where: Tuttle Creek State Park; meet at the park office

Price: Free

Get a fresh start in 2019 by heading outdoors for the annual first day hike. Dress warmly as the group will hike up to 3.5 miles on the Western Heritage trail. Snacks, water, hot chocolate and T-shirts will be provided.

TOPEKA

3. First Friday Art Walk

When: Friday, Jan. 4

Where: Topeka

Cost: Free

It's the first art walk of 2019. Start the year off right with a new piece of art, or try a restaurant for the first time. For information: artsconnecttopeka.org.

TOPEKA

4. Laugh Lines Improv Comedy

When: 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4, and Saturday, Jan. 5

Where: Topeka Civic Theatre, 3028 S.W. 8th Ave.

Price: $12.75

Laugh Lines is a local comedy troupe that has entertained thousands with outrageous comedy sketches and audience participation games. For information: topekacivictheatre.com.

LAWRENCE

5. American Aquarium

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3

Where: The Granada Theater, 1020 Massachusetts St., Lawrence

Price: $15

American Aquarium is an alternative country band from Raleigh, N.C. The band recently released its seventh album, "Things Change." For information: thegranada.com.

TOPEKA

6. Forge NYE Party

When: 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31, to 1 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 1

Where: The Brownstone, 4020 N.W. 25th St.

Price: $40 in advance, $50 at the door

Enjoy a night of heavy hors d'oeuvres, two complimentary drinks, a Champagne toast, live DJ and video streaming of midnight at Times Square in New York City. For information: visittopeka.com.

ELSEWHERE

7. Harry Potter-Themed Escape Room

When: 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2, and Thursday, Jan. 3

Where: William Allen White Library, 1600 Commercial St., Emporia

Price: $5-$10; reservations required

Can you escape from Professor Umbridge's office in 45 minutes, or will the dementors take you to Azkaban? For information: bit.ly/EmporiaHP.

TOPEKA

8. New Year's Eve Nerf Wars

When: 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31, to 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 1

Where: Legacy ATA Martial Arts of Topeka, 2841 S.E. Croco Road

Price: $20-$25, reservations required

Enjoy a night out or bring your kids to ATA's nerf gun war. Tickets include door prizes, food, drinks, games, music, safety goggles and nerf bullets. Attendees must bring their own nerf guns. For information: bit.ly/ATAnerf19.

LAWRENCE

9. Thai Curry Workshop: Green, Red & Panang

When: 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3

Where: Sunrise Project, 1501 Learnard Ave., Ste. E

Price: $20 donation suggested; reservations required

Learn the basic technique for making Thai curries. Recipes include a vegetarian red curry, a pork green curry with bamboo shoots and a Panang curry with chicken. For reservations: sunriseprojectks.org.

TOPEKA

10. Ramada NYE Party

When: 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31, to noon Tuesday, Jan. 1

Where: Ramada Hotel and Convention Center, 420 S.E. 6th Ave.

Price: $55-$100 general admission; room packages vary

Performers include ZZ-KC, Boogie Wonderland, Mark and the Sharks and other classic favorites. Tickets can include up to three meals. For information: nyetopeka.com.