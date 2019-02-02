The 2019 Kansas Garden Show will be held Feb. 8-10 at the Kansas Expocentre.

The show will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $8, but children under 12 are free, and on Friday tickets for senior citizens (55 and older) are buy one get one free.

Education has been an important part of the Kansas Garden Show since its inception. The educational seminars offered at the show, along with the quality research-based information given at the Shawnee County Extension Master Gardener booth, are an essential part of this component.

This year, the seminars will be held in the Skate Room in an effort to increase visibility and ease of access for our guests. The door is at the south entrance to Landon Arena.

Signs near the area will direct visitors.

Friday, Feb. 8

10:30 a.m.

"Betting on Bugs: Pesticides and Protecting Bees"

Raymond Cloyd, professor of entomology at Kansas State University

This presentation will initially discuss the direct and indirect effects of pesticides (insecticides, miticides, and fungicides) on bees, including honey bees and bumblebees. The presentation will address the ways you can protect or avoid exposing bees to pesticides in landscapes and gardens.

11:30 a.m.

"Managing and Caring for Urban Wildlife"

Charlie Lee, wildlife specialist, Kansas State University

Participants will learn how to recognize common wildlife damage problems and understand which species is responsible for the damage. Solutions to the most common problems include habitat management to create unsuitable habitat if possible. If habitat modification isn't successful, proper exclusion techniques, such as repellents and fences, will be explained. As a last resort, wildlife removal options will be described and discussed.

12:30 p.m.

"Game On: Starting Seeds Indoors"

Ed Dillingham and Mary Cox, Shawnee County Extension Master Gardeners, K-State Research and Extension

This presentation will provide the information needed to successfully start seeds indoors. Included will be reasons to start or not start seeds indoors; what to plant and what not to plant; reading and understanding the seed packet; minimal equipment needs vs. wants; using repurposed items to reduce costs; and a demonstration of the steps to raise healthy plants for transplanting to your garden and flowerbeds at the proper time in Kansas.

1:30 p.m.

"Tic Tac Thyme"

Cassie Homan, horticulture agent, Post-Rock District, K-State Research and Extension

Pallace Messer, horticulture agent; Golden Prairie District, K-State Research and Extension

Looking for a simple gardening project or interested in growing edibles but don't want to take on a full vegetable garden? Come learn how to start herbs from seed, cuttings and division. We will discuss several herbs that can thrive in our harsh Kansas weather conditions. Herbs can be grown indoors, in pots or in the landscape. Herbs also add an amazing scent and unique texture to any landscape.

2:30 p.m.

"Preparing for the Emerald Ash Borer"

Kim Bomberger, district community forester, Kansas Forest Service

With the emerald ash borer detected in Shawnee County, now is the time to prepare for the damage that will be caused as the insect population grows and spreads. Homeowners and landowners will learn how to identify the insect, make decisions about their ash trees and understand their management options.

Saturday, Feb. 9

11:30 a.m.

"Strategizing for Your Best Vegetable Garden"

Ariel Whitely-Noll, horticulture agent, Shawnee County, K-State Research and Extension

Whether you are renovating an older vegetable garden or starting from scratch, you will be most successful if you plan ahead. Planning gives you the opportunity to consider the gardener’s first rule: right plant, right place.

12:30 p.m.

"Victorious Victory Gardens"

Carol Bragdon, Shawnee County Extension Master Gardener, K-State Research and Extension

War and Victory Gardens from both World War I and II helped our nation during troubled times, providing food for both home and abroad. The gardens and related programs gave Americans an opportunity to show their patriotism though volunteer efforts. Come hear how Victory Gardens have provided a rich heritage that served as the basis for ongoing Extension and community gardening activities that continue to this day.

1:30 p.m.

"Game On: Starting Seeds Indoors"

Sunday, Feb. 10

12:30 p.m.

"Shawnee County Extension Master Gardener Demonstration Gardens"

Bessie Tolbert, Master Gardener coordinator, Shawnee County, K-State Research and Extension

Each of the eight of our Shawnee County Extension Master Gardener demonstration gardens shows a different style of gardening. Xeriscape, sensory, vegetable, pollinator, shade, perennials and native gardens each bring a unique list of plants and way to garden. Which one will work for you?

1:30 p.m.

"Hide and Seek in the Presidential Gardens"

Carol Bragdon, Shawnee County Extension Master Gardener, K-State Research and Extension

Take a walk back in history to visit the gardens of our presidents and first ladies, and learn some interesting facts along the way. What flowers were favored by our first ladies? Did sheep really graze on the White House lawn? Who started the White House Rose Garden? This presentation will feature facts and stories about the gardening interests of our leaders and the impact their love of gardening has had on our nation.

2:30 p.m.

"Game On: Starting Seeds Indoors"

Ariel Whitely-Noll is the horticulture agent for Shawnee County Research and Extension. She can be reached at arielw@ksu.edu.