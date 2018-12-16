HUTCHINSON — Bruce Douglas Gossett, 64, died on December 11, 2018 after a courageous battle with heart disease. He was born March 7, 1954 in Kinsley, KS to Clovis and Darlene Gossett.

Bruce was preceded in death by his father, his sisters Teresa Phillips and Sharon Baker, infant brother Robert Charles and an infant son Bruce Allen.

He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Milton English of Pratt, KS. He is also survived by the love of his life, Diane Cook, of the home in Hutchinson, KS, stepsons Bobby Cook of Wichita and Casey Cook of Hutchinson, stepdaughter Tabitha Cook of Hutchinson, grandsons Dalton Cook, Caden Cook and Cale Byard. He was very much loved and is thus survived by too many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends to mention.

Bruce was an auxiliary member of VFW #1361 – supporting his community by supporting its veterans. He was a member of the First Christian Church in Pratt. Bruce was a loving son, husband, stepdad, grandpa, uncle and a loyal friend. He will be missed more than words can express.

His family and friends will celebrate his life on January 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Hutchinson VFW. Memorials may be sent to Hutchinson VFW #1361.