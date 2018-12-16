The Ellis County Commission will meet at 5 p.m. Monday for their regularly scheduled meeting in the Ellis County Administrative Center, 718 Main, in Hays.

Items on the agenda include:

• Authorize end of year transfers.

• Approve the release of a Request For Proposals for the purchase of two ambulances for Ellis County EMS. The first ambulance to be replaced is a 2003 Ford E450/MedTech ambulance that currently has 142,372 miles. The second is a 2010 Chevy G4500 MedTech ambulance that currently has 140,837 miles.

• Consider a resolution setting the salaries for county officials at: County Commissioner $18,791.76 ($722.76 biweekly); County Attorney $82,393.48 ($3,168.98 biweekly); County Clerk $61,511.32 ($2,365.82 biweekly); County Clerk – Election Stipend $8,000.00; County Treasurer $58,171.10 ($2,237.35 biweekly); Register of Deeds $53,591.46 ($2,061.21 biweekly); and Sheriff $82,393.48 ($3,168.98 biweekly).