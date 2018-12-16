SAWYER, KANSAS —Florence Marie Heck was born on January 7, 1918, near Harris, KS. She was the oldest daughter of William and Verna (Hirt) Heck. She passed away peacefully at the Pratt Health and Rehab on December 12, 2018, at the age of 100 years, 11 months, and 5 days.

Young in life she was baptized into the Old German Baptist Brethren Church, remaining faithful until death.

Being single all her life she was faithfully tended to by her family at Pratt, and comforted by the anointing some years prior to her death.

She moved to Pratt in the early 1950’s and was an Assistant Chiropractor for many years, and later cared for elderly folks in her home.

Florence was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Ruby and husband Elmer Flora; her brother Owen heck; her sister Frances Shuck; and sister-in-laws Wanda Heck and Mary Emma Flora.

She is survived by her brother, Raymond Heck; sister-in-law, Thelma Heck; brother-in-law, Darrell Shuck; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation, with family receiving friends, will be Saturday, December 15, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Old German Baptist Brethren Church at Sawyer, KS. Funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m., Sunday, December 16, 2018 at the Old German Baptist Brethren Church. Burial will follow at Pleasantview Cemetery, next to the church.

