PRATT, KANSAS — Michael ‘Mike’ David Svoboda, 81, passed away Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at his home. He was born June 23, 1937 in Lacrosse, WI to Miro and Elizabeth (Piquette) Svoboda. On August 29, 1959 he married Beverly Jean Nighswonger at Pratt. She survives.

Mike was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pratt. He served in the US Army from 1955-58. He was a dedicated scout master of Boy Scout Troop #201 for many years. He was Branch Manager of Central States Finance then later worked at Skaggs Ace Hardware in Pratt.

He is survived by his wife Beverly, two sons, Michael ‘Chip’ Svoboda of Memphis, TN, Jon Svoboda of Pratt, a daughter, Ann McCawley of Muskogee, OK, 7 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, two sisters, Mary Ann Swinson of Torrance, CA and Jane Enfield of Omaha, NE.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Pete Svoboda.

No visitation. Vigil and Rosary Service will be at 7:00 p.m., Monday, December 17, 2018 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Pratt with Father Michael Klag presiding. Inurnment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery, Pratt.

Memorials may be made to Boy Scout Troop 201 or St. Jude Children’s Hospital in care of the Larrison Mortuary. Condolences may be left at www.larrisonmortuary.com.