Local farmer Kent Moore brought the Skyline Board of Education up to date on how water issues at Quivira will impact farmers in Pratt County and USD 438 Skyline.

Water will play an important part in the future of area farmers. Those farmers will play an important part in the future of Skyline.

Area farmer and Skyline patron Kent Moore shared information with the Skyline Board of Education on a water situation in Stafford County that has consequences that reach into Pratt County and could impact USD 438.

He said that Quivira National Wildlife Refuge has water issues and they have water rights that are much older than the irrigation water rights in Stafford County and surrounding counties. Quivira’s water rights have precedents over the younger water rights.

Moore said discussions are underway to limit irrigation well usage in Stafford County and surrounding counties to improve Quivera water levels The area impacted would include the Rattlesnake Creek basin and reach all the way to both the north and south forks of the Ninnescah, Moore said.

There is discussion about using wells to augment the water supply for the Rattlesnake Creek Basin.

There are approximately 1,900 irrigation systems in the affected area that includes Cullison and Byers but the bullseye is Stafford County, Moore said.

If mandatory irrigation water use restrictions are implemented, it will have a definite impact on the farmers and that would impact Skyline. Irrigation water usage could be reduced as much a 50 percent.

“It’s going to put a great deal of economic strain on this area,” Moore said. “It nails the hell out of me and I’m not near the creek.”

Groundwater Management District No. 5 covers much of the affected area. The District includes, Stafford, Pratt, Edwards, Kiowa and Rice Counties in an area south of the Arkansas River. The GMD is actively involved with the situation and working to preserve farmers water rights. Moore said GMD has done a good job of water management in the past.

The resolution to this matter is expected within months and not years. Moore said he would keep the Skyline Board updated on the situation and encouraged them to keep the Kansas Association of School Boards advised as well, Moore said.

Heather Morgan of Kansas State University and working on economic development in Pratt County, presented an update to the Skyline Board on what jobs in Pratt County need workers. Pratt County has a very low unemployment rate. The population of the county continues to fall as does the number of jobs in the county. About 45 percent of the state economy comes from agriculture. In Pratt County, about 1,300 people are involved in agri business with around $100 million in value added production.

“The total ag contribution into Pratt County is 75 percent agriculture,” Morgan said.

While agriculture provides a big percentage of the economy, right now the number one job posting in the state is for transportation moving.

“There is a huge need for CDL,” Morgan said.

While Skyline is preparing students for their future, a major change in facilities is underway to prepare the future for them. The bleachers on the east side of the gym are being dismantled. New bleachers will be installed starting Dec. 17 so volunteers are busy dismantling the old bleachers that have served the school since it opened in 1967. The wood from the bleachers is free to anyone who will take it away.