Valerie Elyse Todd, age 55, of Garnett, Kansas, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at her home surrounded by family and friends.

She was born on April 2, 1963, at Waynoka, Oklahoma, the daughter of Connie Max and Ona Bea (Swires) Lile.

Valerie’s early education was in Freedom, Oklahoma, with her graduating from high school in Caney, Oklahoma. Valerie was blessed to grow up in a loving family with both a strong faith and work ethic, which served her well throughout her life. Her strong faith grew under the watchful eye of her mother Bea. Her work ethic reinforced by working hand-in-hand with her Dad on the farm. She developed a grit and dedication that most of us who knew her was evident in all facets of her life.

As a young woman she worked tirelessly at several positions until she started her education in her real calling, nursing, first obtaining her LPN license and then obtaining her RN in 1998. She enjoyed several positions in nursing, honing her skills, until moving into nursing administration. After settling in Garnett, many remember Valerie’s smiling face working as a nurse for Dr. McKenzie Peterson at Family Care Center. Later her health issues graduated into her favorite position, being a full-time grandmother.

Valerie’s real passions were her grandchildren, her family, her church, her friends and motorcycling.

Valerie was united in marriage to James Dale Todd on March 21, 2010, in Garnett, KS. There she developed lasting relationships with many dear friends.

She was preceded in death by father, Connie Lile; her grandparents; and sisters, Teresa Jones and Shelley Lile.

Valerie is survived by her husband, Jim Todd, and their daughter, Jade Todd, of the home; mother, Bea Lile of Garnett; daughters, Lacey Robinson and husband Rusty of Sawyer, Kansas; Candis McDowell of Garnett, Kansas; Angela Baxter and husband Duncan of Haysville, Kansas; Angel Todd and husband Brad Miller of Garnett, Kansas; Riane Livingston and husband Doug of Sanford, North Carolina; Becky Todd of Derby, Kansas; ten grandchildren, Ethan, Ely, Sahge, Kahne, Hayzlee, Dillon, Todd, Jackson, Sawyer, Hudson, with Dougie IV arriving soon; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 15, 2018, at the First Christian Church, Garnett, with inurnment to follow in the Holy Angels Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday evening at the First Christian Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to W.I.N.G.S. or Domestic Crisis and left in care of the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.feuerbornfuneral.com