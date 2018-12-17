Morning! Anyone remember my poking fun at a certain college basketball team? A hallowed, Kansas institution? Oh, you dooooo? Hmmmm.

The articles referred to the burgeoning basketball rivalry between KU and my hometown Villanova Wildcats … yet another basketball blueblood that just happens to have won (cough, cough) two of the last three NCAA national championships.

I came by my allegiance naturally. I lived there … I ran and competed in track and field events at the university and attended many VU basketball games. I’m a longtime fan of Philadelphia’s Big Five — Temple, St. Joe’s, LaSalle, Penn and Villanova.

Besides, there’s no joy in rooting for my law school alma mater, Rutgers.

Last time Rutgers won a football game, the country was in mourning over President Lincoln’s assassination. It’s pretty much the same in basketball. A guy can take only so many defeats before your enthusiasm for sports is buried six feet under in a crypt. (RIP, Rutgers)

Yesterday, if you emerged from the depths of your snowy, winter abyss, you probably were aware KU and Villanova met again at the Phog. Rock chalk time!

Hmmmm — who was that mystery man sitting directly behind Villanova’s bench, wearing a VU sweatshirt? He was practically in the team’s huddle during timeouts. Must have been someone with friends in high places back in Philadelphia.

Who? Me?

Magic eight ball says, “More likely than not.”

Now, even though this article was submitted two days before the game, the guy wearing that sweatshirt happens to know who won. I can see into the future with the help of my personal assistant and prognosticator of “all things future.”

So, I posed the question — who will win Saturday? Villanova or Kansas?

Magic eight ball said … “Rutgers.”

Uh, something wrong there. I suppose it’s up to me to tell you — Kansas won. And it wasn’t even close. Final score: Kansas 78, Villanova 59.

Don’t believe me? Go check the sports section.

KU is ranked No. 1 in the country. Villanova lost four starters from last year’s championship team in the NBA Draft. VU had no shot. None! Before the season, they were desperate enough to give several sixth-graders a tryout, promising them scholarships if they could dribble in a straight line.

Until yesterday, the all-time record between KU and Villanova was tied 3-3. The tie was broken with KU’s big win, a predictable result given all the sixth-graders on Villanova.

When I wrote last year’s column poking fun at KU, one reader wrote to say he enjoyed reading my articles right after checking the obituaries. But after reading that article, he hoped to find my name IN the obituaries. He signed off, “I hope you choke on an Easter egg.”

I laughed hysterically and sent him an apologetic note. The guy not only forgave me, he became a regular pen pal. He was moving out of state but said he would continue his Journal subscription just so he could read my columns. True story!

As a comeuppance, I promised him I would root for KU this year. And I’m proud to say, I kept my promise. Well, (ahem) … until yesterday.

Fortunately, there are laws against divorcing your favorite sports teams. (Sorry! Couldn’t help myself.)

Next year’s game will be in Philadelphia and watch out KU fans! Villanova was inexperienced this year, but they will be a powerhouse in 2019, with a top-ranked incoming freshman class.

Meanwhile, how ‘bout those other Wildcats, K-State variety? When it comes to college basketball, there’s no disputing two states in God’s Green America are bountifully blessed. I lived in one.

You’re living in the other.

Rock chalk!

— R. Michael Owens, of Omaha, is a retired Philadelphia lawyer. Contact Michael: Rmykl@comcast.net.