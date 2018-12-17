The Journal welcomes news of promotions, new hires and retirements within your business. Send a press release and photo, if desired, to:

Sunday Money

Central Kansas Mental Health Center announces the retirement of Dan Gard, effective Jan. 1 after 25 plus years.

After completing his master’s degree in social work at the University of Kansas, Gard began working at Central Kansas Mental Health Center in January 1977. In this position he worked mainly with adults, with an interest in aging related problems.

He was involved in the startup of the adult psychiatric unit at the former Asbury Hospital, 1 North, which opened in 1978. He served on the Kansas Alzheimer’s and Related Diseases Task Force established in 1985 along with fellow Salinan Bob Caldwell, and participated in the planning and startup of the Salina Alzheimer’s Support Group. He also served on the Advisory Council for the Retired Senior Volunteer Program from 1982 to 1987.

In 1988 Gard left CKMHC and moved to Asbury Hospital in the position of director of social services, and continued in that position after the hospital merger creating Salina Regional Health Center. In 2004, he returned to CKMHC as director of adult services.

Salina Vortex has announce several reassignments within its senior management team:

• Jeff Thompson will continue to serve as president, managing the company’s daily business operations. He has been with Vortex since 2002.

• Travis Young will assume the role as chief executive officer (CEO) and will manage the strategic direction of Vortex, as well as other entrepreneurial investments made by the company’s stakeholders.

• Brian Burmaster has been appointed senior vice president of global sales. He will oversee all Vortex sales, customer service, application engineering and product design activities, including those at the company’s global offices in Europe, Central America and Asia.

• Cory Downing has been appointed senior vice president of corporate manufacturing and development. He will oversee all Vortex manufacturing and development activities, which includes supply chain management, engineering, new product development, special projects, and facilities management.

• Monty Leach has been appointed vice president of enterprise resource planning (ERP) and standards. He will oversee the ERP and safety and standards teams.

• Eric Montoy has been appointed corporate marketing director and will assume oversight of the Vortex Marketing team. He will report directly to Young.

BELOIT — North Central Regional Planning Commission’s executive board recently recognized two employees reaching 15- and 25-year marks of service to the organization.

Those staff members recognized were Debra Peters, business finance director, 25 years; and Sherry Angell, regional public health emergency preparedness coordinator and Homeland Security assistant, 15 years.