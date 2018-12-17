A vehicle belonging to Rush Truck Leasing, Inc., out of Salt Lake City, was burglarized and damaged sometime between 4:30 and 8:30 p.m. Friday while in the parking lot of Lowe’s Home Improvement, 3035, S. Ninth, according to Salina police Capt. Paul Forrester.

Forrester said the driver parked the vehicle in the Lowe’s parking lot and walked to several businesses in the area. Upon returning, he noticed someone had been inside of the truck and had taken some small electronics and his headset.

The steering column and gear shift were also damaged, Forrester said.

Estimated damage and loss was $1,100.