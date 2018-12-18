Dear Readers: With all the running around and holiday preparations, you and your family may be susceptible to the COMMON COLD OR THE FLU. But do you know the difference?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (www.cdc.gov), colds are typically milder than the flu. With a cold, you'll have a runny nose, congestion, sore throat and sneezing. A cold can sneak up on you, but the flu will hit fast. The flu involves body aches, headaches and usually a fever, chills and fatigue.

The flu can escalate to pneumonia; check with your medical practitioner for more information. -- Heloise

CHARITY BEGINS AT HOME

Dear Heloise: We are in our 80s and have a large family. This year, we have a different idea: We've invited the family to get together, and we will bring a catalog for various charities we've supported in the past. We will give the family a budget. The gift(s) will be sent with their names. This may give a different focus. -- Judith L., via email

FLOWER POWER

Dear Heloise: I put a fresh flower on a present (I even stick it in one of those little water tubes to keep it fresh), and a piece of holly or little poinsettia for Christmas! -- A Reader, via email

THE TIES THAT BIND

Dear Heloise: When my father passed away, I had a whole bag of his neckties. I sewed them into a Christmas tree skirt, and now Dad's with us every Christmas. -- Mariann W., via email

Love this idea! -- Heloise

GET ONLINE

Dear Heloise: When an appliance isn't working correctly, I do a search on the internet. In the search bar, I enter the appliance brand, type of appliance, model number and nature of the problem. For example: "XXX dishwasher model 12345 will not turn on or stops mid-cycle, or will not drain."

I search the internet for the user manual using the same sequence. Most manuals can be read online, downloaded for future reference or printed. -- Tim D., Kettering, Ohio

WRAP IT UP -- I'LL TAKE IT

Dear Readers: Here are some of my classic gift-wrapping hints for themed people:

For a wandering soul or traveler, wrap the gift in an old road map.

Yellowed sheet music is great for a musical talent, pianist or aspiring rock star.

The Sunday comics make a colorful wrap for a kid, or a kid at heart.

A colorful bandana can be wrapped around a jewelry box or small similar gift.

Pop a gift in a reusable grocery bag for the environmentalist.

A baby gift can be wrapped in a blanket or swaddler.

Use your creativity to give your gifts that extra pizazz! -- Heloise

HAPPY HUBBY

Dear Heloise: My favorite kitchen tool is a backscratcher. The claw on the end allows me to easily reach items on high shelves. It has saved my husband many a trip to the kitchen. -- Judy C., Paragould, Ark.

