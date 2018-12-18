

Christmas Bird Count at DNC: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. today, Dillon Nature Center, 3002 East 30th Avenue, Hutchinson. For information: 663-7411, jgallagher@hutchrec.com. If you enjoy watching birds, join in the fun of our annual Kansas Ornithological Society bird census on Dec. 18. Our results will benefit KOS and Audubon in their efforts to understand bird migration and populations. There is no fee, but you must call DNC to participate at 663-7411.

The Hutchinson Fox Theatre Speakeasy Soiree.: 6:30-9 p.m. Dec. 18, Hutchinson Fox Theatre, 18 East 1st Avenue, Hutchinson. Cost is $100, tickets at hutchinsonfox.com. The Hutchinson Fox Fundraiser, this evening will feature a special pre-show Speakeasy Soirée, including a selection of signature Fox cocktails and hors d'oeuvres, a best dressed 1920s/1930s era costume contest, a fun photo booth, raffles for an exciting Speakeasy themed getaway and custom Fox Theatre jewelry created by Dick Westphal. Then, experience a special Christmas themed concert by world-class pianist and vocalist Doug Montgomery, virtuosic violinist Elizabeth Young, and Fox Singers Amy Bretz, Amy Frederick, and Cris Corey. Tickets are tax-deductible less cost of included drink tickets.

Yoga at the Art Center: 7 p.m. today, Hutchinson Art Center, 405 N Washington St, Hutchinson. All skill levels welcome! Tickets are $5 for Art Center members, $10 for non-members and free with a Little Rabbit membership. Purchase tickets at www.littlerabbityogastudio.com

