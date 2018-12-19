HAYSVILLE — The Newton High School girls’ basketball team needed a 10-0 fourth quarter to get past Campus 34-24 Tuesday night in Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I play in Haysville.

Newton won the first quarter 9-2, but found itself in a dogfight in the middle two quarters.

Freshman Tya Tindall led Campus, 1-4 overall and 1-3 in league play, with 11 points. Newton was led by DesiRay Kernal with nine.

“We had to sit Kalli (Anderson) and Des a lot of minutes because of foul trouble,” Newton coach Justin Schroeder said. “We needed some other kids to step up for us and play some minutes. At times, we played well on offense. We were patient and worked the ball around. We were more patient than we were Friday. We left 10 or 20 points on the boards from missed layups. We’re not a good outside shooting team, so our points have to come from the inside. It makes it harder to build a lead and get some separation.”

Newton jumped out to a 5-0 lead and led 9-2 at the end of the first quarter. Newton scored the first basket of the second quarter and let Campus back in with the next four points. A Lakin Hixson trey with 1:37 left in the half got Campus within two. Jenisa Cornejo answered with a trey for Newton. A Tya Tindall trey got Campus back within two at the half, 16-14.

Newton finished the half six of 22 shooting, while Campus was five of 22.

Neither team was able to score for the first two minutes of the third quarter. Tindall tied the game with a 3-pointer with 3:33 left in the period. Camryn Huggins followed with a putback to give Campus its first lead of the game.

Newton regained the lead on a Cornejo trey, but Tindall hit another a few seconds later. A Kalli Anderson layup from a Kernal steal tied the game 24-24 at the end of the period.

Newton scored the first six points of the fourth quarter, taking more than four minutes to do so. Megan Bartel scored Newton’s next basket, a layup with 1:22 in regulation. Amanda Dorrell ended the scoring with a layup with 21 seconds left.

“When you can’t score, but you can win games by not letting them score, that’s going to help us go a long way this year,” Schroeder said. “As the season goes on, our offense will get more fluid and more consistent.”

Newton is 4-1, 2-1 in league play, and hosts Maize at 6 p.m. Thursday. The Eagles are ranked eighth in the Class 5A coaches poll. Maize is 5-1, 3-1 in league play, after a 59-36 win over Hutchinson.

“The girls are excited about this game,” Schroeder said. “They have been talking about this game since the start of the season.”

NEWTON (4-1, 2-1 AV-CTL I) — Anderson 2 0-2 4, 4; Bartel 2 0-0 1, 4; Antonowich 0 3-4 0, 3; Zenner 2 0-0 0, 4; Kernal 3 3-4 3, 9; Cornejpo 0 (2) 0-0 2, 6; Seirer 0 0-0 0, 0; Dorrell 2 0-0 0, 4; TOTALS 11 (2) 6-10 10, 34.

CAMPUS (1-4, 1-3 AV-CTL I) — Stanley 0 0-0 0, 0; Smith 1 0-0 2, 2; Hixson 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; K.Huggans 2 0-0 3, 4; Schutte 0 0-0 4, 0; Tindall 1 (3) 0-0 0, 11; C.Huggan 2 0-0 3, 4; Groh 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 6 (4) 0-0 12, 24.

Newton;9;7;8;10;—34

Campus;2;12;10;0;—24