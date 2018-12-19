BOYS
Abilene 71, Chapman 52
Andale 54, Augusta 49
Anderson County 84, Fredonia 40
Andover Central 70, Arkansas City 44
Attica 81, South Haven 51
Axtell 57, Onaga 18
BV Randolph 71, Clifton-Clyde 50
Baxter Springs 71, Galena 43
Belle Plaine 91, Medicine Lodge 52
Beloit 66, Phillipsburg 61
Burlingame 74, Marais des Cygnes Valley 31
Caldwell 60, Norwich 37
Caney Valley 75, Sedan 51
Central Plains 86, Ellinwood 14
Centre 57, Canton-Galva 53
Chanute 60, Coffeyville 22
Chaparral 52, Conway Springs 50
Cheney 62, Wichita Independent 21
Cherryvale 62, Uniontown 33
Colby 57, Hoxie 42
Council Grove 58, Osage City 54
Dodge City 62, Guymon, Okla. 39
Ell-Saline 63, Bennington 56
Ellsworth 50, Russell 47
Elyria Christian 55, Herington 18
Emporia 72, Highland Park 49
Frankfort 39, Doniphan West 13
Frontenac 39, Riverton 37
Goddard-Eisenhower 56, Andover 50
Goessel 40, Wakefield 18
Great Bend 53, Buhler 46
Halstead 48, Mulvane 34
Hanover 76, Linn 41
Hays 67, Pratt 41
Hesston 59, Clearwater 33
Hill City 64, Quinter 43
Hillsboro 60, Southeast Saline 36
Hodgeman County 55, Fowler 30
Hoisington 56, Smoky Valley 37
Holcomb 58, Cimarron 43
Horton 53, Atchison County 41
Humboldt 59, Marmaton Valley 41
Hutchinson Central Christian 70, Chase 22
Idalia, Colo. 61, Cheylin 59
Inman 45, Berean Academy 41
Jackson Heights 54, Pleasant Ridge 52
KC Washington 67, KC Sumner 54
Lawrence Free State 58, Gardner-Edgerton 40
Lebo 35, Hartford 27
Little River 66, Peabody-Burns 14
Logan 50, Oberlin-Decatur 46
Louisburg 80, KC Turner 48
Macksville 64, Cunningham 12
Maize 61, Hutchinson 36
Maize South 89, Salina South 66
McLouth 52, Oskaloosa 46
Minneapolis 67, Republic County 53
Minneola 69, Ingalls 58
Mission Valley 67, Lyndon 39
Moundridge 66, Marion 58
Nemaha Central 51, Riverside 34
Ness City 71, Dighton 24
Northeast-Arma 70, Altoona-Midway 39
Northern Heights 52, Chase County 48
Northern Valley 67, Wilcox-Hildreth, Neb. 44
Olpe 52, Southern Coffey 48
Osborne 61, Thunder Ridge 31
Otis-Bison 57, Stafford 46
Parsons 60, Independence 44
Pawnee Heights 70, Bucklin 34
Perry-Lecompton 55, Holton 38
Pittsburg 64, Fort Scott 61
Pittsburg Colgan 64, Iola 48
Pratt Skyline 55, Lyons 50
Remington 52, West Elk 43
Riley County 53, Rock Creek 37
Royal Valley 50, Jefferson West 46
Rural Vista 58, Solomon 36
SM South 73, Metro Academy 49
Sabetha 53, Hiawatha 47
Salina Central 71, Derby 37
Satanta 41, Deerfield 11
Scott City 65, Goodland 24
Shawnee Heights 30, Bonner Springs 27
South Gray 80, South Central 70
St. John 59, Kinsley 23
St. John's Beloit-Tipton 48, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 40
Stockton 82, Golden Plains 42
Tonganoxie 64, Baldwin 53
Trego 57, Wheatland-Grinnell 28
Valley Center 54, Goddard 36
Valley Heights 46, Washington County 42
Wallace County 66, Weskan 35
Waverly 55, Madison/Hamilton 54
Wichita Bishop Carroll 52, Wichita West 43
Wichita Campus 67, Newton 53
Wichita East 62, Kapaun Mount Carmel 45
Wichita Southeast 65, Wichita Northwest 51
Wichita Trinity 64, Douglass 21
Wilson 61, Natoma 48
Winfield 54, Wellington 50
Yates Center 52, Chetopa 17
GIRLS
Abilene 50, Chapman 29
Anderson County 54, Fredonia 17
Andover Central 52, Arkansas City 20
Atchison County 38, Horton 33
Attica/Argonia 53, South Haven 47
Augusta 49, Andale 37
Axtell 55, Onaga 16
Baldwin 53, Tonganoxie 22
Bennington 35, Ell-Saline 12
Bluestem 50, Eureka 38
Bucklin 58, Pawnee Heights 23
Buhler 51, Great Bend 43
Burlingame 33, Marais des Cygnes Valley 21
Caldwell 46, Norwich 31
Caney Valley 45, Sedan 38
Canton-Galva 59, Centre 49
Central Plains 43, Ellinwood 21
Centralia 69, Wetmore 22
Cheney 65, Wichita Independent 24
Cherryvale 57, Uniontown 44
Cheylin 43, Idalia, Colo. 28
Cimarron 57, Holcomb 40
Clay Center 57, Concordia 32
Clifton-Clyde 40, BV Randolph 31
Colby 52, Hoxie 38
Conway Springs 50, Chaparral 27
Cunningham 48, Macksville 33
Derby 55, Salina Central 41
Dighton 53, Ness City 30
Dodge City 45, Guymon, Okla. 31
Frankfort 55, Doniphan West 22
Frontenac 62, Riverton 21
Galena 43, Baxter Springs 30
Goddard 55, Valley Center 37
Goddard-Eisenhower 47, Andover 40
Goessel 39, Wakefield 19
Golden Plains 61, Stockton 37
Halstead 49, Mulvane 23
Hanover 54, Linn 27
Hartford 47, Lebo 42
Hays 49, Pratt 40
Hesston 58, Clearwater 24
Highland Park 46, Emporia 41
Hodgeman County 66, Fowler 10
Hoisington 29, Smoky Valley 28, 2OT
Holton 42, Perry-Lecompton 27
Hutchinson Central Christian 52, Chase 27
Independence 50, Parsons 44
Ingalls 52, Minneola 42
Inman 39, Berean Academy 27
KC Sumner 92, KC Washington 14
Kapaun Mount Carmel 58, Wichita East 37
Kinsley 39, St. John 37
Kiowa County 60, Ashland 34
Little River 65, Peabody-Burns 12
Louisburg 57, KC Turner 23
Lyons 46, Pratt Skyline 33
Maize 59, Hutchinson 36
Maize South 56, Salina South 40
McAuley Catholic, Mo. 40, Southeast 37
McLouth 58, Oskaloosa 51
Medicine Lodge 74, Belle Plaine 67
Minneapolis 38, Republic County 33
Mission Valley 54, Lyndon 43
Moundridge 48, Marion 15
Nemaha Central 61, Riverside 26
Newton 34, Wichita Campus 24
Northeast-Arma 58, Altoona-Midway 31
Northern Heights 55, Chase County 49, OT
Northern Valley 46, Wilcox-Hildreth, Neb. 39
Oberlin-Decatur 50, Logan 36
Olpe 69, Southern Coffey 19
Osage City 43, Council Grove 42, OT
Otis-Bison 62, Stafford 26
Palco 39, Cedar Vale/Dexter 28
Pike Valley 53, Tescott 28
Pleasant Ridge 47, Jackson Heights 38
Quinter 35, Hill City 31
Riley County 43, Rock Creek 29
Royal Valley 46, Jefferson West 34
Rural Vista 49, Solomon 25
Russell 40, Ellsworth 31
Sabetha 54, Hiawatha 24
Scott City 58, Goodland 46
Shawnee Heights 43, Bonner Springs 38
Silver Lake 43, Rossville 28
South Central 48, South Gray 38
Southeast Saline 42, Hillsboro 31
Spearville 51, Meade 43
St. John's Beloit-Tipton 50, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 19
St. Mary's 48, Wamego 36
Sublette 59, Moscow 30
Thunder Ridge 63, Osborne 39
Trego 44, Wheatland-Grinnell 25
Valley Falls 35, Maur Hill - Mount Academy 34
Valley Heights 57, Washington County 33
Waverly 65, Madison/Hamilton 43
Wellington 45, Winfield 35
Weskan 52, Wallace County 34
West Elk 47, Remington 38
Wichita Bishop Carroll 67, Wichita West 28
Wichita Heights 61, Wichita South 47
Wichita Northwest 44, Wichita Southeast 43
Wichita Trinity 81, Douglass 24
Wilson 61, Natoma 48