A Wichita man was indicted Wednesday on charges of striking a Kansas Highway Patrol airplane with a beam from a laser pointer this past weekend, U.S. Attorney for Kansas Stephen McAllister announced in a news release.

The man, identified as Armando Rodriguez-Leyva, 29, Wichita, is charged with one count of aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft.

According to court documents, the incident occurred on Saturday when an airplane owned and operated by the Kansas Highway Patrol for law enforcement purposes was flying over south Wichita to assist local law enforcement agents with a case. During the flight, a green-colored laser struck the aircraft several times and illuminated the cockpit of the aircraft, presenting a serious risk to the pilot.

McAllister's office said the pilot tracked the laser light to a residence in the 1100 block of South Terrace in Wichita. Rodriguez-Leyva was sitting in a car behind the residence when he was arrested.

If convicted, Rodriguez-Leyva faces a sentence of up to five years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

According to the news release, the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s office "are campaigning to educate the public about the dangers of pointing lasers at aircraft."

When aimed at an aircraft from the ground, authorities said, "the powerful beam of light from a handheld laser can travel more than a mile and illuminate a cockpit, disorienting and temporarily blinding pilots."

The news release said the effect is similar to that of a flashbulb going off in a dark car at night.

“Engaging in such activity is not a prank," McAllister said. "It is extremely dangerous and a federal felony offense. Federal authorities are dedicated to rapidly bringing offenders to justice. The charge in this case was brought, and the defendant was arrested, within five days of the alleged commission of the offense.”

McAllister's office said each year, thousands of laser strikes are reported, and the FBI estimates that thousands more go unreported.

The Kansas Highway Patrol, the Wichita Police Department and the FBI investigated the case leading to Rodriguez-Leyva's arrest.

Our aircraft was hit with an intentional laser strike over Wichita tonight. We were able to get a suspect in custody. The FBI will be filing charges. pic.twitter.com/rJlz146eX7

— KHP Air Support Unit (@KHPAircraft) December 16, 2018