A verbal brawl between President Trump and Democratic leaders in Congress was high drama — and disheartening incivility.

The Republican president and Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer, the leaders of their respective chambers, sparred over funding for a southern border wall Trump promised during his campaign.

The snarky exchange provided a sad preview of what’s ahead in a divided federal government, with Democrats set to take control of the House. Pelosi and Schumer ridiculed Trump’s insistence on funding the wall, and the president crowed that he’d be “proud” to shut down the federal government over border security.

The clash no doubt scored points with the Republican and Democratic camps. But anyone who relishes such pettiness and divisiveness should consider how it hinders progress toward realistic solutions on immigration and other pressing issues. Obstructionism only wrecks the process.

And no side can win every battle — a reality at every level of government.

In Kansas, Democratic Gov.-elect Laura Kelly faces the challenge of working with a Republican-dominated Legislature that’s become more conservative.

Voters’ choice of a Democrat for governor in mostly Republican Kansas signaled support for Kelly priorities such as public education and access to health care — and also created a sharp divide in state government.

Of course, pushback to any governor’s agenda is to be expected. Good solutions often arise from passionate, open debate.

Kelly’s record as a respected state senator should help lay the groundwork for healthier negotiations and even compromise. Unfortunately, ultraconservatives out to undercut Kelly quickly vowed to block Medicaid expansion and dismantle a reasonable, constitutionally sound school finance plan.

The same folks on the far right gave us a damaging run of fiscal irresponsibility in recent years. In doing so, they relied on a one-sided, ideology-driven approach that blocked open debate. Their intolerance of other viewpoints was stifling.

As the state works to recover, Kansans need to hear details on every practical, Kansas-specific strategy. Compromise and bipartisanship between a Democratic governor and conservative Legislature may sound like pie in the sky but are achievable.

Simply plotting to undermine the other side does nothing to help the process or people of Kansas. Policymakers in Topeka must strive to be open and civil — and resist mimicking the ugliness in the nation’s capital.