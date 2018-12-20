Today's installment of Throwback Thursday takes us to the corner of North Main and Fourth Avenue. As per a request from one of our readers, I was asked to highlight the history of the Trolley Car Street Line.

In 1886, John Severance (who Severance Street was named after) was granted a 21-year franchise to build and maintain a street railway within the city limits. The first trolleys were horse or mule drawn and could be hitched to either end of the car to change direction.

In 1905, Emerson Carey and other investors converted the old streetcar line to be electrified. Hutchinson was one of the first Kansas cities to do so. The transfer point was at Fourth and Main front of the main office -- where Deming Photo is now -- in 1910. The trolley storage barn was right behind it. During its heyday, the trolley system covered the town with 16 miles of track.

In the early 1930s, because of the damage done to the electric motors from the 1929 flood, and the popularity of the personal autos, the trolley line was dismantled.