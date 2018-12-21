Salina Journal reporter Eric Wiley has left to work for “Up with People,” a traveling performance group that seeks to empower young people to create a more helpful, trusting and peaceful world. Thursday was Eric’s final day at the Journal, after working for just over three years at the paper.

Wiley will travel in advance of the performers, organize volunteer opportunities and set up host families for group members to stay with during their time in a community. He will also help promote and market the group’s performances.

“I believe the organization stands for everything I believe in,” he said. “It's all about uplifting people, just making people believe in themselves, and making them believe they can make a difference.”

Wiley will begin training with Up With People in Denver on Jan. 4. He thanked Salina for treating him well.

“I would like to thank everyone in the community for welcoming me with open arms,” he said. “It was definitely a blessing to land in this community.”