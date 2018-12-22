WICHITA — The Berean Academy boys’ basketball team took the early lead and held off several challenges from the Classical School of Wichita for a 46-31 win Friday night in Wichita.

“In spots, I thought we played really well,” Berean Academy coach Lewis Wiebe said. “We had a couple turnovers at bad times. We’re a work in progress. We just have to keep working to improve. They played a nice half-court trap, but I think we did well against it as the game went on.”

The Warriors rebound from a four-point loss to top-ranked Inman Tuesday.

“We played Inman and we played Cheney before that,” Wiebe said. “We’ve played a lot of good teams. We’ve played eight games before Christmas, which is a lot.”

Devin Rust led Berean with 12 points.

Classical, 1-4, was led by Cole Buckingham with 14 points.

Berean jumped out to an 8-0 lead. Buckingham had Classical’s sole field goal of the period, a 3-pointer, which cut the Warrior lead to six, 10-4.

The Saints got within four early in the second quarter. Berean responded with a 9-2 run to force a CSW time out. When play resumed, Rust hit bucket for Berean, but Buckingham came back with a trey and a tip in. Aubrey Young hit a shot at the buzzer to cut the Berean lead to eight, 23-15.

Classical had 11 turnovers in the first half to four for Berean.

Classical scored first in the second half. Berean replied with the next nine points capped by a Caleb Bisterfeldt trey. The Saints rallied to get within nine. A Zac Koontz shot got Berean back up by 11 at the end of the period, 36-25.

Rust scored first in the fourth quarter. CSW replied with a 6-0 run to get within seven. The Saints missed chances to draw closer, allowing Berean to score a pair of layups off turnovers.

A Chase Wiebe layup with 1:08 to play put the Warriors back up by 13. Rust followed with a putback.

Berean is 6-2 and hosts Hutchinson Trinity Jan. 4 in Elbing.

“They will be a very good team,” Lewis Wiebe said. “Our goal is still to keep getting better.”

BEREAN ACADEMY (6-2) — Bisterfeldt 1 (1) 0-0 2, 5; Landis 1 0-0 0, 2; Wiebe 2 (1) 0-0 2, 7; Duggar 2 0-0 1, 4; Koontz 4 0-2 1, 8; Unruh 2 0-0 2, 4; Vogt 2 0-2 0, 4; Rust 6 0-1 1, 12; TOTALS 20 (2) 0-5 9, 46.

CLASSICAL SCHOOL OF WICHITA (1-4) — C.Buckingham 4 (2) 0-0 1, 14; Clofelter 0 0-0 0, 0; L.Vitosh 1 0-0 0, 2; Kenas 1 0-0 2, 2; L.Buckingham 0 0-0 0, 0; Henneberg 0 0-0 0, 0; Alderson 1 0-0 1, 2; Sinclair 0 3-4 3, 3; Young 3 2-2 1, 8; TOTALS 10 (2) 5-6 8, 31.

Berean Ac.;10;13;13;10;—46

W.Classical;4;11;10;6;—31