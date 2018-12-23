A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene initially suffered injuries thought to be life-threatening, but Topeka police said late Saturday that the victim is now in stable condition.

At 8:37 p.m. Saturday, Topeka police officers responded to the intersection of S.E. 21st and California on a report of an injury crash. Shawnee County Dispatch reported that a pedestrian had been struck by a white SUV that left the scene, Lt. Manny Munoz said.

Officers located a male at S.E. 22nd and California suffering from what appeared to be life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital and later was reported to be in stable condition, Munoz said.

Officers were on the scene of the incident for more than two hours.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.