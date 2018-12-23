RICHMOND, Va. — The season’s first true road trip, to VCU, always promised to be Wichita State’s toughest challenge in its non-conference slate.

Coach Gregg Marshall had to worry about how to prepare one of college basketball’s most inexperienced teams for VCU’s famed Havoc defense in front of a raucous crowd at the Siegel Center, which registered its 124th consecutive sellout on Saturday.

That was before a concussion prevented Dexter Dennis from playing for WSU, leaving Marshall with four scholarship guards to play a three-guard system. And before foul trouble began piling up in the first half, forcing Marshall to play a walk-on for the final five minutes. And before WSU lost its starting center, Jaime Echenique, to a foot injury midway through the first half.

The problems continued piling up for the Shockers and proved to be too much for them to conquer, as VCU won 70-54 on Saturday to improve to 8-4. The loss snapped the Shockers’ three-game winning streak and concluded their non-conference record at 7-5.

“With Jaime in the boot at halftime and Dexter out and then Samajae (Haynes-Jones) saddled with three fouls, I knew it was going to be a daunting task,” Marshall said. “At least they kept fighting, and that’s the first thing you’ve got to do with a young team, let them know they have to fight for 40 minutes. We didn’t buckle (Saturday). We buckled a little bit at Oklahoma.

“We just kind of ran out of horses there.”

WSU finished the game shooting 21 of 59 (36 percent) from the field and 6 of 26 (23 percent) on three-pointers. Markis McDuffie led WSU with 16 points, while freshman Jamarius Burton added 12 points off the bench and Samajae Haynes-Jones scored 10. The Shockers outrebounded VCU by six, 38-32.

Issac Vann led four double-digit scorers for the Rams with 18 points, as VCU made 50 percent of its shots and forced WSU into 17 turnovers.

The bad news began piling up midway through the first half.

That lack of depth became a factor when Haynes-Jones picked up his second foul with 12:26 remaining, then McDuffie picked up his second foul with 10:59 remaining, forcing both of WSU’s seniors to the bench.

But the biggest blow to the Shockers came almost immediately after they took their largest lead of the game, 24-17, with 8:14 remaining. On the next offensive possession, WSU center Echenique set a screen and rolled to the basket. Without much contact, Echenique went to the ground clutching his left foot.

Echenique has been WSU’s leader in plus-minus this season and sure enough, the game swung in VCU’s favor upon his exit. Echenique missed the final 27 minutes, but he did return to WSU’s bench at the start of the second half wearing a protective boot on his left foot.

“I don’t really know anything 100 (percent), but the trainer’s initial observation is it’s plantar fasciitis,” Marshall said. “(The trainer) thinks it’s not completely torn, but I’ve had it and that’s a tough deal. It’s very painful and Jaime will have to soldier on and try to figure out a way whenever he can to play with it.”

Foul trouble continued to plague WSU when guard Erik Stevenson picked up his second foul with 6:20 remaining, which led to Marshall being forced to gamble with Haynes-Jones as his replacement. That gamble led to Haynes-Jones picking up his third foul with 4:58 left, forcing Marshall’s hand at playing walk-on Eli Farrakhan for the final five minutes of the half.

Although WSU trailed just 37-34 entering halftime, the significant foul trouble and Echenique injury had piled up into too much adversity for a short-handed team to overcome.

Any hopes of prolonging the competitiveness of the game were dashed when WSU missed its first 11 shots and went scoreless for nearly eight minutes with nine empty possessions to start the second half. By the time Jamarius Burton powered his way down the lane to score WSU’s first points with 12:10 remaining, WSU found itself in a 53-36 hole.