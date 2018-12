Kenneth and Muriel Greene, of Tescott, will celebrate their 74th wedding anniversary Monday, Dec. 24th. Kenneth Greene and the former Muriel Peterson were married Dec. 24, 1944, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Tescott.

Kenneth worked as a professional photographer.

Their children are Marcia Greene, of California, and Marion Greene, of Idaho.

Cards may be sent to the Greenes at 216 Granite Rd., Tescott, KS 67484.