Sunday

Dec 23, 2018 at 12:01 AM


Animals

Impounds:

Female labrador retriever/shepherd mix, 300 block West 15th

Ellis County Sheriff

Wednesday

Motor vehicle accident with deer, 600 block Ellis Avenue

Suspicious activity, 280th Avenue and Munjor Road

Criminal damage to property, 1000 block Golf Course Road

Drug offenses, 2400 block East Seventh

Identity theft, Victoria

Warrant service, probation violation, 100 block West 12th

Driving under the influence, 2500 block Feedlot Road

Thursday

Warrant service, failure to appear, 100 block West 12th

Assist, 1100 block Fairground Road

Registered sex offender, 100 block West 12th

Motor vehicle accident, personal injury, 1400 block 210th Avenue

Motor vehicle accident with deer, 1000 block Pfeifer Avenue