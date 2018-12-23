Gordon and Barbara Walle, of Culver, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Friday, Dec. 28. Gordon Walle and the former Barbara Cramton were married Dec. 28, 1958, at University Methodist Church in Salina by the Rev. George Taylor.

The couple have two living children, Debra Picking, of Abilene, and Joseph Walle, of Culver, and two deceased sons, Jeffery Gordon and Jay Wesley. They have four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Gordon and his brother own in partnership the Walle Brothers farm, and Gordon was clothing manager for J.P. Roth and Sons Clothiers for many years. He also managed Borck Brothers Clothing Store in Salina.

Barbara was a USD 305 school teacher for 25 years.

The family will celebrate at a future date. Cards may be sent to the Walles at 4836 N. Hedville Rd., Culver, KS 67484.