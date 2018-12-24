Madlyn A. Boucher, 90, passed away on Dec. 22, 2018

Madlyn A. Boucher, 90, of Augusta, passed away Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018 in El Dorado.

Graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, at Elmwood Cemetery, Augusta. Those attending may use the Ohio St. entrance.

Madlyn was born in El Dorado on April 11, 1928, to the late Blanche (Byerley) and Ralph Magers. She worked as an operator at Ma Bell, and after her daughter was born she became a homemaker. Madlyn was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Augusta. On April 10, 1948 she married Bobbie Gene Boucher at the Augusta United Methodist Church. He preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents; brother, Byron Keith Magers; sister, Blanch Kathlyn Andrews; son in law, James Helmer; mother and father in law, Marjorie (Pierce) and Dwight Boucher.

She is survived by: daughter, Kathlyn Helmer; grandchildren, James, Jr. (Cynthia), Robert, Matthew (Jennifer), and Mark Helmer, Anna Kolwalk (Scott); 12 great grandchildren.

Memorial donations to American Heart Association 1861 N Rock Rd #380 Wichita, KS 67206 or Wounded Warriors Project P.O. Box 758517 Topeka, KS 66675