Jarajah Spreier is the new face at South Wind Thrift Shop.

Christmas shoppers at South Wind Thrift Shop at 311 South Main, Pratt, have been greeted by a new face since Marajah (say Maria) Spreier assumed duties as manager, succeeding Rev. Terry Deokaran, who recently relocated to another state.

“What I love most about the store is that it’s totally dependent on community members for success,” said Spreier. “We depend on community members’ donations to fill the store with merchandise and we depend on community members to shop and find treasures. It really is true that one man’s ‘junk’ is an- other’s treasure!”

With her flair for decorating, Spreier seems an excellent match for the position which entails displaying donated items in their best light.

South Wind Thrift Shop is a non-profit entity operating under the umbrella of South Wind Home. Proceeds from the store are disbursed quarterly to local nonprofit organizations, selected by shop volunteers.

“Without volunteers, we can’t operate,” Spreier said. “We’re always needing more.”

Currently, there are about 15 regular volunteers who come in at least monthly to help.

Some specialize in certain areas like the greeting card rack, the women’s lingerie section, electronics and kids’ sections. Some help price items, some run the register, some help with displays, some with keeping the store clean and tidy.

“Men’s stuff goes super quick and we always need kids’ stuff,” Spreier said. “We are short of volunteers to sort through donations and to run the cash register.”

Customers have not been in short supply, however, this holiday season. Christmas décor items have flown off the shelves, according to Spreier, who said that other big sellers are things for men and youth.

“I was surprised that books go quicker than I thought they would,” Spreier said. “Surprisingly, the CDs and, especially, DVDs, have also been good sellers.”

Now that Christmas is past, shoppers looking for décor for future Christmases will find bargains galore, Spreier added.

“Christmas items will be marked down even further. Items over $1.00 will be 25 cents, and those under $1 will be sold for a dime,” Spreier said.

Spreir uses a sidewalk sandwich chalkboard to attract attention to store offerings. ‘Friends don’t let friends shop at chain stores’ was one recent slogan. ‘Weather outside is frightful, books are so delightful,’ was another.

As far as needed items go, people might not think to donate is old towels. Spreier said these are given to local animal hospitals who use them during surgeries.

“Pet stuff also goes fast,” Spreier said, adding those to her “please donate” list- ings.

Things that don’t sell are not discarded, Spreier said.

“We reroute items to where they need to go to help people the most,” she said.

Sperier said donations should be boxed, preferably, or bagged. Loose items or items left unattended by the alley door are discouraged.

South Wind Thrift Shop again has a Facebook presence, revived by Spreier.

“I didn’t have the passwords to the ones set up by the two previous managers, so I created a new one,” Spreier said. Type “South Wind Thrift Shop” into the Facebook search bar to access it.

The South Wind Thrift Shop store is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with donations accepted at the alley entrance back door during those same hours.

To volunteer or for more information, contact Spreier at South Wind Thrift Shop, phone 672- 3770.