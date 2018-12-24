The Lady Thunderbirds couldn't overcome a slow start against the Lyons Lions on Dec. 18 and lost 46-33.

"We came out in that game extremely flat and unprepared to compete as a whole," said coach Morgan Ballard. "After the first quarter our whole team started to play our game a little bit and got to a manageable place to make a come back in the second half. We came out and really played pretty well in the third and fourth quarters, but just couldn’t recover from the slow start."

Ballard said the Lyons inside posts were impressive, keeping the Thunderbirds out of the lane and out of scoring position.

"They had a size advantage on us and they did a very nice job of capitalizing through their post play," Ballard said. "We really played above average defense on their posts, for the most part; they were just on their game that night.

“I still feel like we are on track for where we want to be by mid January. We are definitely getting better, just have to keep chipping away at the small things.”

The Thunderbirds did not have a game on Friday, Dec. 21 and are off for the Christmas break. They get back in action Friday, Jan. 4 at home against Argonia.